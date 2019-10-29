Max Scherzer told Tom Verducci he’s ready for Game 7: ‘The cortisone shot worked’
After missing World Series Game 5 with neck spasms, Nationals ace Max Scherzer said he's ready to pitch in Game 7 should Washington make it there. He told FOX Sports' Tom Verducci the cortisone shot he got helped make a difference.
