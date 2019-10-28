Alex Rodriguez: ‘I don’t care if Cy Young was pitching for the other side, Gerrit Cole was unbelievable’
MLB on FOX crew delves into Gerrit Cole's pitching performance in Game 5 of the World Series. Houston heads home looking to clinch another World Series title in Game 6.
