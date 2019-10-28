Gerrit Cole talks post game about his performance in Game 5 of the World Series
Video Details
Astros SP Gerrit Cole following his dominant effort in Game 5 of the World Series discusses his approach on the mound. Houston sits one win away from a 2nd World Series title in three years.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879