Max Scherzer addresses neck spasms: ‘This is the most severe one of all time’
Video Details
After being scratched from his planned World Series Game 5 start, Nationals ace Max Scherzer explained the timeline and severity of his neck spasms to the media. He remains on Washington's World Series roster in hopes he can play later in the Fall Classic.
