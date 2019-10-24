AJ Hinch: ‘It poured gasoline on a fire that was already burning’
Video Details
Astros Manager AJ Hinch on the disastrous 7th inning for Houston after losing Game 2 of the World Series. Houston now looks to become the first team since the 1996 Yankees to win a World Series after losing the first two games at home.
