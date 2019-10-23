George Springer on making World Series HR history: ‘Being among icons is humbling’
Video Details
Astros OF George Springer enters Game 2 of the World Series with a chance to hit a home run in a sixth straight World Series game. His home run Tuesday night gave him the all-time record with homers in five straight Fall Classic games. He told FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal his spot among greats like Reggie Jackson and Lou Gehrig is humbling.
