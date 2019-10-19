DJ LeMahieu walks through ALCS Game 5 win as Yankees keep season alive
Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu got his team on the board with a solo home run in the first and caught up with FOX Sports' Tom Verducci after New York's ALCS Game 5 win to re-live the victory.
