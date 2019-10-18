CC Sabathia’s historic legacy: MLB on FOX crew shares thoughts on legendary lefty
With his removal from the Yankees ALCS roster with a shoulder injury, lefty CC Sabathia, MLB's active career leader in strikeouts and wins, has likely pitched for the final time in the major leagues. The MLB on FOX crew shared memories of the hurler destined for the Hall of Fame.
