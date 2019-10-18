Aaron Boone: ‘We played poorly… we need to flush this immediately’
Yankees manager Aaron Boone following the loss of Game 4 of the ALCS to Houston: Boone details how important it is for New York to forget this game, as well as updating the status of injured SP CC Sabathia.
