NLCS MVP Howie Kendrick and Ryan Zimmerman at the podium after Nationals clinch NLCS
Video Details
The longest tenured National, Ryan Zimmerman, talks about growing up with the team and how he feels they are one. Howie Kendrick scoffs at the idea that they cannot beat anyone.
