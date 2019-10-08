Stephen Strasburg on looming NLDS Game 5 start: “It’s something you dream about as a kid”

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who has been a dominant postseason pitcher, will take the mound for the Nationals in NLDS Game 5 with a chance to give Washington its first-ever playoff series win. He spoke about the opportunity after the Nats' Game 4 win.

