Aaron Judge’s path back to full health and dominance at the plate | MLB on FOX
Video Details
Major wrist and oblique injuries have kept Aaron Judge from his dominating ways in 2019. Frank Thomas and Nick Swisher break down how the injuries have affected him and how his return to full health will make him a weapon down the stretch.
