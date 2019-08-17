Mariano Rivera gives speech at jersey retirement: ‘You Yankee fans are something special’
Video Details
Mariano Rivera, the first unanimous Hall of Famer in MLB history, had his jersey retired by the Yankees Saturday afternoon and addressed a packed Yankee Stadium crowd.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618