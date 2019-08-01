Are the Braves the biggest threat to the Dodgers?
Video Details
The Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated the NL West and the Atlanta Braves have taken control of the NL East. Out of all the teams in the National League, are the Braves the most qualified to take down the Dodgers? J.P. Morosi and Mark Sweeney discuss.
