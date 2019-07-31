Reds, Pirates players & managers share thoughts on bench-clearing brawl
Managers Clint Hurdle and David Bell as well as Joey Votto and Amir Garrett commented on the Pirates-Reds bench-clearing brawl after the game. Garrett threw punches at multiple Pirates as the fight began.
