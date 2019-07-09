Cody Bellinger sits down with Alex Rodriguez to talk about his monster first half
Video Details
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is having an MVP-caliber season and sits down with Alex Rodriguez to talk about the Dodgers and his success.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618