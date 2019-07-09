JD Martinez talks about his time in Detroit and gives some tips to prospective major leaguers
Video Details
JD Martinez talks about his time with Detroit and shares some tips for prospective major league players in his ASG press conference.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618