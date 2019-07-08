Nick Swisher chats with Freddie Freeman about what it will take for the Braves to win it all
Freddie Freeman joined Nick Swisher to discuss yet another solid half at the plate for him and what it will take to deliver a World Series title to Atlanta as the Braves enter the All-Star Break solidly in first place in the NL East.
