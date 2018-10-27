The FOX MLB crew reacts to the Dodgers’ record-breaking Game 3 win in the 2018 World Series and gets you set for Game 4
Video Details
Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas join Kevin Burkhardt to discuss the record-breaking, 18-inning Game 3 of the 2018 World Series that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Boston Red Sox 3-2.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices