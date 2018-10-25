Did Dave Roberts pull Hyun-Jin Ryu too early? The FOX MLB crew weighs in
Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas join Kevin Burkhardt to discuss whether Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a mistake by not allowing Hyun Jin Ryu to finish the 5th inning.
