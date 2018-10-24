Big Papi reacts to Boston’s Game 1 win over Los Angeles in the 2018 World Series
Big Papi and the FOX MLB team talk World Series. Hear what they had to say about the Boston Red Sox after they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of the 2018 World Series.
