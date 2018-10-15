Christian Yelich on how the Dodgers pitch to him
Video Details
- Christian Yelich
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- MLB Postseason 2018
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
-
Christian Yelich chats with Tom Verducci before Game 3 of the NLCS on how the Dodgers are approaching his at-bats
