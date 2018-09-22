KEN ROSENTHAL: The offseason will be fascinating for the Phillies, and not simply because they might sign Bryce Harper or Manny Machado and, perhaps, a left-handed starting pitcher. According to a source, the Phils will be open to trading anyone but Aaron Nola or Rhys Hoskins, though, of course, some trades would be more likely than others.

Unlikely, a trade of Carlos Santana to reopen first for Hoskins. That would be an admission by the Phils that they never should have signed Santana in the first place. More realistic, if the Phillies get Machado, would be a trade of Maikel Franco or, perhaps, even a younger infielder.

The Phils also could get creative, trading Odubel Herrera for a veteran starting pitcher, building a surplus in the rotation, and then sending a younger starting pitcher for something else they might need.