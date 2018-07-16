Dave Roberts joins FOX MLB crew to share his thoughts about coaching the NL All Stars
Video Details
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joins the FOX MLB Crew to discuss his feelings about getting to coach the National League All Stars.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices