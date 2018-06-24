- Nationals GM, Mike Rizzo, said on Sirius XM, that he is not willing to meet the price for the Marlins, J.T. Realmuto, making a reunion with the Rays, Wilson Ramos, that much more logical. While Ramos' defense is something of a concern, his caught stealing percentage is among the worst in the game,--

He is familiar with all of the Nationals veterans starting pitchers, and they are comfortable throwing to him. Now the Nats and Rays would obviously need to find the right combination of prospects and dollars. Remember, Wilson Ramos is owed the balance of his $10.5 million salary this season.