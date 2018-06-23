Full Count: Ken Rosenthal on what the Dodgers options are for the upcoming trade deadline
Ken Rosenthal on what the Dodgers possible trade options could be with the trade deadline approaching.
KEN ROSENTHAL: The Dodgers have no obvious holes. Their rotation is getting healthier. The bullpen is much improved. Chris Taylor is playing well at short, and Logan Forsythe is starting to hit at second.
So besides trying to upgrade their bullpen, same as every contender, the Dodgers can shoot for the best players available. And even then, they can be picky.
Manny Machado would appear to be an obvious fit. But the Dodgers would then need to figure out a place for Taylor, and they've never been inclined to overpay for rentals. They did not give up top prospects Yu Darvish last season.
