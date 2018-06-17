Ken Rosenthal: What will become of Josh Donaldson?
Josh Donaldson has been on the DL twice this season, first for right shoulder inflammation, now for left calf tightness. His strikeout rate is at a career-high, his OPS at a career-low.
At this point, the Jays probably would get more for Jay Happ than they would for Donaldson. They surely regret not moving Donaldson last off-season when they had the chance, and the Cardinals were among the teams interested.
