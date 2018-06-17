- It's fair to wonder what will become of Josh Donaldson both at the trade deadline and in free agency. Donaldson has been on the disabled list twice this season, first for right shoulder information, and now for left calf tightness. His strikeout rate is at a career high level. His OPS is at a career low. Oh, and he'll still be owed nearly $7 million at the deadline.

At this point, the Jays probably would get more for Jay Happ than they would for Donaldson. They surely regret not moving Donaldson last off-season when they had the chance, and the Cardinals were among the teams interested.