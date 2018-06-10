- The Giants placed receiver Cory Gearrin on outright waivers last week according to sources, but Gearrin remained with the club after going unclaimed. Claimed The Giants' motivation was twofold. They were in a roster crunch with a number of pitchers coming off the DL, and if Gearrin it had been claimed, they would have saved more than a million dollars in salary. The Giants, remember, are in a bit of a luxury tax bind. They're more than $2 million over the threshold, according to Cot's Baseball Contracts, and that leaves them with precious little flexibility as the deadline approaches.