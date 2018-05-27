Ken Rosenthal: The Braves figure to at least check in on Manny Machado
Video Details
Ken Rosenthal discusses the trade options for the Atlanta Braves as the trade deadline approaches.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices