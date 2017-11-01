Show Transcript Hide Transcript

The Hal of Famer Frank Thomas is here. Keith Hernandez, Big Papi David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, and I'm Kevin Burkhardt. So we talked about the Astros and their ability to bounce back in the pre-game show. Well now we saw, Alex, the Dodgers and their ability to bounce back.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ: You know, they've played like champions all year, and tonight was no exception, fellows. The resiliency from everybody and their bullpen. That's the bullpen we're used to having. And that is the benefit and the residual of a day off yesterday.

DAVID ORTIZ: What a game. I told you guys earlier today that everybody was looking forward to seeing good pitching. A good match up. And tonight, the impossible-- well, we thought it was going to be impossible-- happened. The Dodgers beat up on Verlander. Even him pitching a good game, they still pulled that game. So tomorrow I believe that the best team during the whole regular season is going to go home with a crown.

KEITH HERNANDEZ: Well, it certainly was.

FRANK THOMAS: Don't think--

KEITH HERNANDEZ: i'm sorry, Frank. I didn't know you were next.

FRANK THOMAS: Go ahead.

KEITH HERNANDEZ: Age before beauty. I just wasn't-- the two aces on both staffs got beat. A chance to really give their team-- one to win it, one to make them come back home ahead. And they both went down. I just think it was a great game today. Complete opposite of the other day, the slug fest. This was a well played ball game. The Dodgers played fundamentally sound ball, got the big hits. This wasn't a game of home runs. This was a game of getting runners over, chipping away, and chipping away at your runs. It's just my kind of game. I absolutely loved it.

FRANK THOMAS: I agree with you. This is just what I expected. I expected this to go seven games, because there's no quit in any one of these ball clubs. But Justin Verlander was Justin Verlander. He was dynamite, but it came down to one small mistake. Cut fastball, slider down into Chase Utley's foot. Open up the foot, gave-- Chris Taylor punched the ball to right field. Fundamental, sound approach with two strikes. The game was decided by the little things tonight and we felt California love would close this game.

DAVID ORTIZ: California love.

KEVIN BURKHARDT: Yeah, it did. It did. You know, you think about it, too. The Astros jumped on Rich Hill. They got the early home from Springer and you've got a 3-2 lead. You've got an early lead and maybe a little nerves in Dodger Stadium. But they did enough against Justin Verlander. They did enough, and because of that bullpen-- and look, we have to remember, right Frank? That bullpen came in and at one point in the series they had 28 consecutive scoreless innings. And then it blew up in that game two and really the rest of the way, until tonight. Because we were screaming when Rich Hill came out of the game, but it works. And Morrow looked like a different person.

FRANK THOMAS: Give it up to Brandon Morrow. Give it up to Brandon Morrow. This guy sucked it up. He's pitched more than any guy in this World Series, and he brought it tonight. 99, 98. He made the big key outs that bridged the rest of that bullpen tonight to get it to Kenley Jansen.

DAVID ORTIZ: And I also told you guys that when it comes down to use Jansen, it was going to happen, regardless. This guy was solid during the whole season. Yeah, he had a couple of rough games, you know. But he's the guy that you need. He's the guy that--

KEVIN BURKHARDT: Hey, check this out. Look behind us.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ: Who is that?

KEVIN BURKHARDT: That's Lance McCullers.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ: Wow.

KEVIN BURKHARDT: He's starting game seven tomorrow night.

FRANK THOMAS: Wow.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ: Wow.

KEITH HERNANDEZ: Maybe breaking news, Kevin.

KEVIN BURKHARDT: What's going on? Is the game, like, later? Is the game in an hour?

KEITH HERNANDEZ: I think this game has passed me by.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ: You know, Kevin--

KEVIN BURKHARDT: No, seriously, I've never seen that.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ: You know, it's interesting, Kevin. Some of the pitchers-- and he did this in New York-- they'll go out and toss to basically warm up a little bit for tomorrow. It's unusual.

KEVIN BURKHARDT: Really?

ALEX RODRIGUEZ: But I've seen it before.

FRANK THOMAS: Wow.

DAVID ORTIZ: And there's not tomorrow. He's probably ready to pitch right now.

KEVIN BURKHARDT: I mean, is it--

DAVID ORTIZ: This is the World Series, guy. I mean, when it comes down to World Series, I mean you're going to see things that you've never seen before.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ: That's amazing.

KEVIN BURKHARDT: I've never seen that. I've never seen that. The only thing I could think of, Keith, is he was kind of on call today. You know, if Verlander had gotten through the sixth with a lead, I think he might have been in the game. Do you think that has something just to get some-- I don't know. I've never seen it.

KEITH HERNANDEZ: Kevin, I was an everyday player. I've never seen that. I don't have the slightest idea, and I'm not going to pretend like I know what he's doing. I have no clue.

KEVIN BURKHARDT: Wow. So the game seven starter for the Astros, Lance McCullers, is warming up now. It's-- he's got a little time.

DAVID ORTIZ: Yeah, you've got like 18 hours.

FRANK THOMAS: All hands on deck tomorrow.

KEVIN BURKHARDT: Hey, you know what, though? I think that kind of-- we've got excitement. It's the first time there's back to back game sevens in a World Series since '01, and '02. Think about that, right? Last year, an epic game. One of the greatest game sevens that you'll ever see with the Cubs and Indians and the rain delay and the whole thing. So now, going into tomorrow, who has the advantage? Alex Rodriguez, does anybody have the advantage at this point? You know, I think the Dodgers have the advantage. And that's why you play a marathon in baseball is to have the best record. And ultimately it's all about a game seven. There's nothing better in sports than a game seven in baseball in the World Series. By the way, gentlemen, Major League Baseball-- it's on fire.

DAVID ORTIZ: Right now. Don't even ask, we haven't guessed right yet. I'm lost. I don't even want to pick nobody tomorrow. How am I getting home if I pick nobody tomorrow.

FRANK THOMAS: You've got to say the home team has the advantage. But tomorrow with nerves and tightness--

DAVID ORTIZ: I pick the Red Sox.

FRANK THOMAS: You never know what's going to happen. I think both their teams got pitching lined up. They're going to be fine. As Keith Hernandez would say, ladies and gentlemen, who's going to blink first?

KEITH HERNANDEZ: That's right.

KEVIN BURKHARDT: Hey, all I know is Koufax has been at these games. Maybe he throws tomorrow. Who knows, the way this series has been going?