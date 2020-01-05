Perron: ‘We got to find a way to stay calm’ after losing to Vegas
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- David Perron
- FOX Sports Midwest
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- St. Louis Blues
- Vegas Golden Knights
- West
- West
-
David Perron after the overtime loss to the Golden Knights: "We got to find a way to stay calm and keep making plays, keep being poised out there."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.