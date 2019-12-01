Barbashev: ‘It’s just a little bit easier’ to produce in top-nine role
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Ivan Barbashev
- Metropolitan
- Nathan Walker
- NHL
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- St. Louis Blues
- Troy Brouwer
- West
- West
-
Ivan Barbashev on Nathan Walker: "He's a great player. He's a small guy, but he hits hard and he works hard every single shift. He scored last game — didn't count, but he told me last game, 'There's always next game.' He got it today, and really happy for him."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879