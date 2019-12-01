Nathan Walker says his return to the NHL has ‘been incredible’
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Metropolitan
- Nathan Walker
- NHL
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Darren Pang to "little guy with gumption" Nathan Walker: "You can skate like the wind. Have you always been that great of a skater?" Walker: "Yeah, I'm only 5-8 ½ or so, so I've got to make up for it somewhere."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879