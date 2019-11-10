Barbashev on linemates: ‘I really enjoy playing with those guys’
Ivan Barbashev is making the most of his opportunities with Oskar Sundqvist and Mackenzie MacEachern: "I really enjoy playing with those guys. They've been amazing and working hard. It makes it really easy."
