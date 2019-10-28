Berube: ‘We knew energy was going to be an issue’ in second game of back-to-back
Video Details
- Alexander Steen
- Boston Bruins
- Central
- Central
- Detroit Red Wings
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jake Allen
- Jake Allen
- Jordan Binnington
- NHL
- Robby Fabbri
- Robert Thomas
- Robert Thomas
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Craig Berube on the status of Alexander Steen, who didn't play after the second period due to a lower-body injury: "We'll see Monday. He should be OK, I think."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879