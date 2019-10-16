Marcell Ozuna says his 2019 season was ‘just average’
Video Details
Marcell Ozuna's summary of his 2019 season: "Not bad, not good. Just average. I grinded after I got hurt. Lots of things going on in my head, and I said let's get recovered and go back and do my best for my team. That's all I can do."
