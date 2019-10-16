Wainwright on whether he’ll return in 2020: ‘I hadn’t even thought about it’
Video Details
Adam Wainwright: "I think if you asked all of Cardinal Nation in spring training if we got to the NLCS would they be happy, most of them would probably say yes. Our ultimate goal is to win the World Series and I know our fans' is too, so we're all disappointed."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879