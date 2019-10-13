Carpenter: ‘Hopefully we can get a big inning soon and that jumpstarts us’
Video Details
- Adam Wainwright
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Matt Carpenter
- Max Scherzer
- Miles Mikolas
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Washington Nationals
-
Matt Carpenter on the Cardinals falling behind 2-0 in the NLCS: "To waste two really good pitching performances -- especially at home -- hurts."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879