Shildt: Goldschmidt’s return to Arizona was ‘really special’
Video Details
- Adam Wainwright
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Giovanny Gallegos
- John Brebbia
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- Paul Goldschmidt
- Ryan Helsley
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tommy Edman
- Tommy Edman
- Yadier Molina
-
Mike Shildt on Paul Goldschmidt receiving so much love from Diamondbacks fans in his return to Arizona: "I'm sure it meant something to have that much adoration showered onto him, and deservedly so."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618