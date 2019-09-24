Goldschmidt on first game back in Arizona: ‘I just tried to enjoy it’
Video Details
Paul Goldschmidt on his return to Arizona: "I knew it was coming, so I just tried to enjoy it. Thankful the Diamondbacks spent the time putting that video together. ... Once the game started, just was ready to go to bat."
