John Brebbia on Carlos Martínez’s impact as closer
Video Details
John Brebbia on having Carlos Martínez as the closer: "To have someone like that sitting in the bullpen, just waiting to throw the last inning — it lets everyone just kind of look and be like, 'Alright, we can breathe a bit.'"
