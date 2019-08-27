Scott Rolen Cards Hall of Fame induction speech
Video Details
After emotional words to his family, Scott Rolen closes his induction speech by addressing the guys on stage in red jackets: "I am humbled and honored to join with my friend Jason Isringhausen you gentlemen as a St. Louis Cardinal Hall of Famer."
