Edman on Cards’ fantasy football league: ‘I heard it gets pretty competitive’
Video Details
Tommy Edman got some defensive pointers from Scott Rolen over the weekend: "It was mainly just about how to prepare for when the pitch is getting into the hitting zone, making sure you're on time and ready to react as quickly as possible."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618