Flaherty: ‘It was really nice’ to be able to honor Skaggs with jersey
Jack Flaherty on honoring Tyler Skaggs tonight: "It means a lot, it really does. Being able to have his name across the back in some type of fashion was something that I really wanted to do, and I was thankful that we had the opportunity."
