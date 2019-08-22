Wainwright: ‘One of my worst outings of the year’ against Brewers
Video Details
Adam Wainwright says he had one of the worst outings of the season against the Brewers: "Obviously you can put that whole game on me. I set the tone from the first inning on."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618