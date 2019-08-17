Wainwright: ‘It’s been a blessing to be here as long as I have’
Adam Wainwright on his time as a Cardinal: "It's been a blessing to be here as long as I have been and to be on winning teams like we've always had here. You just can't ask for anything else as a player."
