Tom Stillman on advancing to the Cup: ‘It’s been a little surreal’
Blues owner Tom Stillman still can't quite wrap his head around the advancing to the Stanley Cup Final: "I really didn't let myself think that it was going to happen until about three or four minutes left in the game and even since then, sometimes it just doesn't seem real."
