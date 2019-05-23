O’Reilly: ‘You can really feel the energy in this city’ with Blues’ trip to Stanley Cup Final
Ryan O'Reilly on the St. Louis Blues having St. Louis Cardinals players such as Yadi and Waino supporting them at games: "To have those guys — guys we admire that are amazing ballplayers — come out and support us, it just shows the community that's here."
