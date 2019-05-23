Waino after five-inning outing: ‘I needed to go at least seven today’
Adam Wainwright wasn't happy with his command in the Cardinals' win over the Royals: "I need to reset my sights a little bit, because I was just being a little too fine out there, getting myself into deep counts."
