Lance Lynn: ‘I haven’t seen the camel suit since the day I wore it’
Lance Lynn on Jim Hayes' mysterious absence this weekend: "I think he's dodging me. Every once in a while, Jim gets scared and he goes back and hides at home. I see what he's doing."
